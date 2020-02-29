Ik Sandhu Hunda Si Movie Review: Not ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, But Gippy Grewal Starrer Will Remind You Of ‘Hashar’ & ‘3 Idiots’

Ik Sandhu Hunda Si Movie Review: Rating: 3/5 (Three Stars)

Star Cast: Gippy Grewal, Neha Sharma, Roshan Prince, Dheeraj Kumar, Vikramjeet Virk, Babbal Rai, Pavan Malhotra, Hobby Dhaliwal, Honey Mattu

Director: Rakesh Mehta

What’s Good: The film draws a clear line between a good university politics and bad. It’s an important point to appreciate because the target audience of the film i.e. Youth of Punjab has a high tendency of romanticising violence.

What’s Bad: As the title suggests, it takes the same old route and doesn’t offer something new.

Loo Break: Wait till the interval for that.

Watch or not?: Well, it’s quite a watchable affair so yes, you can give it a chance.

Two boys who have just taken admission in a University in Chandigarh for higher studies start getting attention from people because the “same room” connect with Rajveer Sandhu (Gippy Grewal). Some people respect them, some fear from them and some intimidate them for the same reason. To avoid any issues in the future just when they decide to leave the room, they receive a courier on Sandhu’s name. The courier is actually from his ex-girlfriend Simran (Neha Sharma) who is about to get married to someone else and wants Sandhu to come and save her.

After reading the letter, they couldn’t help themselves but take help from Sandhu’s right hand Raghveer Boli (Kang) to search for him. While on the way, they learn from Kang the love story of Sandhu and Simran, the reason behind his high influence in the university, his friendship with Gill (Roshan Prince) & Grewal (Dheeraj Kumar) and his rivalry with Monty (Jasprem Dhillon), Kala (Vikramjeet Virk) & Jagga MLA (Pawan Malhotra).

Ik Sandhu Hunda Si Movie Review: Script Analysis

Jass Grewal and Prince Kanwaljit Singh’s story is routine and offers nothing new but the screenplay is good enough to keep you hooked. The college political drama along with love story and friendship make a good combo and thankfully the screenplay does justice to the genre.

The love story and the friendship angle works. Even though the whole potential hasn’t been covered and there’s hardly any scene that really makes your heart warm or makes you emotional, it still makes for a decent watch. However, the political drama and action does the trick and keeps you involved to a large extent. Dialogues are powerful especially the one where Gippy tells Jagga MLA, “Je samundar vich toofan na aave ta pind de chappad warga lagda.”

Apart from that the action in the film is well choreographed. Sunny Kaushal has kept the action raw and it works well considering the nature of the story. There are 2-3 action scenes in the film which will be absolutely loved by the audience and they will receive it with a huge round of applause.

The film ends on a good note leaving you with a sense of satisfaction.

However, it could still have been way better if there was some novelty. Most of the film looks like a more developed version of Babbu Maan’s 2008 film Hashar and some parts even look like the 2009 Bollywood film 3 Idiots. Towards the end of the film, there are some portions that look way too similar to 3 Idiots. Even camerawork and some shots remind you of that film. is a big no no if we talk about the complete movie watching experience.

Ik Sandhu Hunda Si Movie Review: Star Performance

Gippy Grewal looks absolutely handsome as Sandhu and acts ably. He has done very well in the action scenes and has rocked the expressions where he had to look angry.

Neha Sharma looks breathtakingly beautiful as a Punjabi Kudi and acts fairly well.

Roshan Prince doesn’t have much scope of acting but plays his part fine. Dheeraj Kumar looks handsome in turban and has given an okay performance. Rest of the cast is also fine.

Ik Sandhu Hunda Si Movie Review: Direction, Music

Rakesh Mehta has done a good job as far as entertaining the audience is concerned. He has got nice performances from his actors and has made sure the film shines in other aspects as well.

Music is good and deserves to be more popular. Each and every song has some quality. I especially liked Galib & Dil Todan Walya Nu. Even title song & Ginti look good in the film.

Ik Sandhu Hunda Si Movie Review: The Last Word

Overall, Ik Sandhu Hunda Si delivers what it promises. It’s a good timepass film that you can go watch with friends and have a blast.

Three Stars

Ik Sandhu Hunda Si Movie Trailer

Ik Sandhu Hunda Si Movie releases on 28th February, 2020.

