Will Deepika Padukone & Hrithik Roshan Pair-Up For Krrish 4? Here’s What The Actress Has To Say

A huge chunk of Bollywood fans are rooting for Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan to come together. Recently there were rumours that Deepika might be seen opposite the superstar in the fourth Installment of his superhero franchise Krrish 4. It is the actress herself who has revealed if she is in or not and you cannot miss it.

It was being said that Deepika has been approached by Rakesh Roshan to play the leading lady in the Krrish 4 which has a streak of hit prequels. But the actress has denied the speculations but also expressed that she would want to work with Hrithik Roshan and she is waiting for the time.

According to a report in The Live Mirror, the actress said, “That’s news to me! I haven’t heard that one before. Having said that, Hrithik (Roshan) is amazing and talented. As an actor, I would want to collaborate with him.”

Their pairing caught the audience attention to the maximum recently when the two attended a party and Hrithik was seen feeding Deepika her favourite cake. The video had gone super viral and fans were left demanding for the two superstars to come together in a film.

In an interview with Koimoi, the actress had opened up about the video and how it was a wake-up call for all the casting directors to bring them together.

As for Krrish 4, the recently announced project is said to have Hrithik in a double role. Yes, according to the reports the film will have Hrithik play both, the Hero and the villain.

Deepika, on the other hand, has a kitty very full with projects including the Mahabharat trilogy, Shakun Batra untitled film, The Intern and a few speculated projects.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!