Kollywood superstar Chiyaan Vikram and the makers of Cobra are on cloud nine following all the positive and overwhelming responses that they have been getting for the first look poster from the actioner which was released yesterday. In the first look poster, Chiyaan Vikram can be seen sporting not 1, but 7 very different avatars.

The first look poster of the Tamil star from Cobra was launched last evening by musical genius A R Rahman via his Twitter handle.

Cobra First Look: Chiyaan Vikram’s Seven Different Avatars From The Action Thriller Breaks The Internet

Talking about sporting multiple looks and avatars in a film, one must add that Chiyaan Vikram by now is quite an expert in it. For those unversed, the talented actor had sported very multiple looks as per his characters in his earlier releases like 2005 released Anniyan aka Aparichit, and 2015 released ‘I’. Both the films have their own fan base, as it had cinemagoers in taking not just from the South, but also from other parts of India too.

Talking about the feedaback or responses for Cobra’s first look, below are some of the tweets from Twitterati.

More about Cobra, the Chiyaan Vikram starrer also has Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan along with ‘KGF‘ actress Srinidhi Shetty in key roles.

‘Cobra’ is been helmed by director Ajay Gnanmuthu. Music for ‘Cobra’ is been composed by AR Rahman, while the film is produced by Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio.

The Chiyaan Vikram starrer is slated to hit the big screen this Summer.

