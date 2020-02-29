Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Day 8: The Film Has A Decent Hold On 2nd Friday

After dipping over the weekdays and then staying stable between Wednesday and Thursday, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan managed to have a decent hold on the second Friday. While Wednesday and Thursday were 2.62 crores each, Friday was 2.08 crores, which was fair enough.

Of course when compared to the first day collections of 9.55 crores this is a substantial drop. However if one compares this with the manner in which the film had drops during the weekdays, this is some sort of stability and now the total has reached 46.92 crores.

The film was helped by the fact that Thappad didn’t quite run riot and stayed subdued on its opening day. On the other hand the Ayushmann Khurranna has been finding some sort of audience up north and this is where the footfalls are coming.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!