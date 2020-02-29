Bigg Boss 13 Khabri Lashes Out At Asim Riaz For Not Thanking All His Fan Accounts: “You Are Behaving Like If They Had Taken Money From You”

Bigg Boss 13 is officially over but still making headlines because of the contestants of this season. Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla were the most tweeted and trending contestants in the history of Bigg Boss. every night after the show used to get over, their fans would trend some or the other hashtags on Twitter and the craze was next level.

Well, fans play an important role in Bigg Boss; their continuous votes, support and love are what make the contestants win the show. Yesterday, Asim took to Twitter to thank his fan accounts and mentioned a few sharing his picture along with and wrote, “@TeamAsimRiaz, @AsimSquadFC, @IamAsimRiaz1, You are not only my Fan clubs but n extended family on twitter.Keep up the great work. I’ll try my best to arrange a meet in Mumbai with all you guys. & @Lubna_Lah may God bless u with all d happiness in d world.”

@TeamAsimRiaz, @AsimSquadFC, @IamAsimRiaz1, You are not only my Fan clubs but n extended family on twitter.Keep up the great work. I'll try my best to arrange a meet in Mumbai with all you guys. & @Lubna_Lah may God bless u with all d happiness in d world. pic.twitter.com/3j4FxTXQeM — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) February 28, 2020

Reacting to the same, The Khabri account on Twitter lashed out at Asim and wrote, “Dear @imrealasim there were millions of fans who deserve more appreciation, many other major accounts who wake up all day and nights 4 U U are bevaing like if they had taken money from u and u dont need to thank them U should thank every1, or none”.

Well, there’s some major drama going on here. Let’s see when Asim gets to meet all his fans!

