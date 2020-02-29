Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham Poster OUT! Father-Son Duo Mohanlal & Pranav Look War Ready In Their Rustic Get-Up

Mollywood megastar Mohanlal has assured to leave no stone unturned for the promotions of his big upcoming release Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which has the multiple times’ National award winner as warrior Kunjali Marakkar IV. The star actor yesterday took to his Instagram handle to share an intriguing new poster of the film along with son Pranav, who plays the younger version of Kunjali Marakkar IV.

Talking about the poster, the father-son duo of Mohanlal and Pranav can be seen sporting intense looks sporting cloth made headgear, with grown hair and beard. The duo can be seen fully engrossed setting their aim with bow and arrow.

With Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, it will be for the first time where cinemagoers will get to see the father-son duo of Mohanlal and Pranav in the same film on the big screen.

More about Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, the period actioner is Set in the 16th century, on the battle exploits of Kunjali Marakkar IV—the naval chieftain of the Zamorin of Calicut. Kunjali Marakkars organized the first naval defense of the Indian coast by safeguarding Calicut from the Portuguese invasion for almost a century.

The magnum opus also stars National award-winning actress Keerthi Suresh, Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Mukesh, Siddique along others in key roles.

The period actioner is been helmed by ace filmmaker Priyadarshan.

The Mohanlal starrer is been bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, Santosh T Kuruvilla, and Roy C J under Moonshot Entertainments and Confident Group production banners.

