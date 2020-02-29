Dangal fame Zaira Wasim who chose to mark an exit from Bollywood post her last film The Sky Is Pink, took an indirect dig at Akshay Kumar-Narendra Modi interview. She has been using social media to express her point of view. A few days ago she penned an open letter about the situation in Kashmir.

Last year we saw Akshay Kumar interviewing Prime Minister Narendra Modi which invited the meme-lords to create a number of memes on the social media. Akshay asking about “How do you eat mangoes?” went viral taking the social media by storm.

Zaira Wasim’s Indirect Dig At Narendra Modi: “NOT Aam Kaise Khaate Hai, Aapko Raat Ko Sukoon Ki Neend Kaise Aajati Hai?”

Zaira Wasim has attacked the same taking an indirect dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She took to Twitter and wrote, “The question should’ve been ‘Aapko raat ko sukoon ki neend kaise aajati hai’. NOT ‘Aap aam kaise khate hai’.” She also ended the tweet with an emoji of a broken heart.

The question should’ve been “Aapko raat ko sukoon ki neend kaise aajati hai”. NOT “Aap aam kaise khate hai”. 💔 — Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) February 28, 2020

The users were quick enough to react to the same. One of the users said, “Arey sote hi Kahan he wo, Desh ke liye din Raat kaam Karte rehte hein. Ab Desh his haal mein he inke hi mehnat Ka natija he.” Other user took a dig at people boycotting films and said, “people are confused…how to boycott her upcoming film.”

In her note about Kashmir, she had said, “Kashmir continues to suffer and see-saw between hope and frustration? There’s a false and uneasy semblance of calmness in place of escalating despair and sorrow? Kashmiris continue to exist and suffer in a world where it is so easy to place restrictions on our liberty.”

“Why do we have to live in a world where our lives and wills are controlled, dictated and bent? Why is it so easy to have our voices silenced? Why is it so easy to curtail our freedom of expression? Why aren’t we ever allowed to voice our opinions, let alone our disapprovals, to decisions that are made contrary to our wishes? Why is it that instead of trying to see the cause of our view, our view is just condemned ruthfully?

“What is so easy to curb our voices so severely? Why can we not live simple lives without always having to wrestle and remind the world of our existence? Why is that life of a Kashmiri is just about experiencing a lifetime of crisis, blockade and disturbance so abundantly that it has taken away the recognition of normalcy and harmony from the hearts and minds?”

