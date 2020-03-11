Vicky Kaushal Reveals After Constant Rejections, He Was Ready To Pay To Get Film Offers!

Vicky Kaushal is the newest rising star of Bollywood with his rise to prominence after films like Masaan, Manmarziyaan, and Uri: The Surgical Strike. But Vicky admits that his journey was not a bed of roses and he too has had his share of struggles before he made it big. In fact, Vicky has made a rather shocking confession that after a point he became so desperate for work that he actually starting paying people to give him films!

Yes, you read that! This comes straight from the horse’s mouth. Spilling out further details about his desperate desire to do good work and be a part of content-driven films, Vicky Kaushal said that he was even willing to pay filmmakers to cast him in their films.

Speaking to News 18, Kaushal said, “I just wanted work and do good acting. I would always get selected in top 2 or 3 during auditions, but they would reject me after asking my budget. I would think that ‘maybe, they have rejected me because of my budget.’ So then, I started asking them their budget. When I said I would do in their budget, they would still reject me. Then I said I would work for free (laughs), they would still not take me. At last, I had to say that I would pay but give me work.”

On the professional front, Vicky was last seen in the Karan Johar backed Bhoot: Part One- The Haunted Ship alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. Kaushal also has an interesting line up of films with the Uddham Singh biopic and Takht.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!