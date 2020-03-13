Coronavirus Outbreak: Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan Cancel Tour For International Fans

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has cancelled his event ‘Up Close And Personal With Salman Khan‘, which was supposed to take place in the United States and Canada from April 3 to 12, in the wake of coronavirus scare. WAR actor Hrithik Roshan too has cancelled his plans out of the country.

Salman’s postponing his North American sojourn marks the latest effect of the COVID’19 pandemic on Bollywood. Last evening, by an order of Delhi government, cinema theatres in a Capital were shut down.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan who planned for a meet and greet with his fans too in San Jose, New Jersey, Dallas, Chicago, Washington and Atlanta over a 9-day tour has cancelled his trip. It is being said that the actor too will be releasing new dates post the Coronavirus scare gets settled.

Soon afterwards, Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi became the first Bollywood biggie to call off release. The film was scheduled to release later this month. Several other Bollywood and Hollywood films have been called off.

Till now, 75 cases of coronavirus have been reported in India.

