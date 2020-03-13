Gangubai Kathiawadi: Not Priyanka Chopra, But Deepika Padukone Was The FIRST Choice For Alia Bhatt’s Film?

After shelving the Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Inshallah’ Sanjay Leela Bhansali is busy directing his next Gangubai Kathiawadi with the Highway actress. But Deepika Padukone fans were left shell shocked when SLB chose to go ahead for a film with Alia and not his blue-eyed lady, Deepika. But now the reason for Deepika’s absence is out and here’s all you need to know.

Deepika Padukone was already set to play a gangster in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Sapna Didi, so she didn’t want to do lady ganglord roles repeatedly. But then Irrfan got sick and Bhardwaj had to shelve the film. After this Deepika Padukone would have been more than happy to reunite with Bhansali, but that didn’t happen.

According to SKJ Bollywood news, “Deepika was keen to co-produce Gangubai Kathiawadi with Bhansali. He was not ready to do that. They parted amicably over the issue. That’s how Alia came into the project. But Bhansali can’t live too far away from Deepika Padukone’s territory. She will be back in his cinema with his next Baiju Bawra”.

Gangubai Kathiawadi, will be headlined by Alia Bhatt and is all set to release on September 11, 2020. The film is based on the real-life of Mafia Queen Gangubai Kathiawadi, written by Hussain Zaidi.

