Paras Chhabra & Shehnaaz Gill Indulge In An Ugly Fight; Punjabi Singer Threatens, “Mu Fod Dungi”

Rumours are rife around Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill led swayamvar show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge going off-air on March 20. However, there seems to be a lot of masala incoming as a recent promo shared by the makers witnesses the duo getting into a nasty fight, amidst all the suitors and special host Gautam Gulati.

As shown in the video, there seems to be a below the belt remark passed by contestant Aanchal Khurana on co-suitor Ankita Srivastav. Something that has happened with her multiple times in Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill gets furious and lashes out at Aanchal for the same. “Aap bilkul galat ho,” Shehnaaz could be heard saying until Paras Chhabra interrupts and asks her to keep quiet until the contestant completes whatever she is alleging.

This further infuriates Gill, who yells at the Splitsvilla fame saying, “Naa.. mai mu tod dungi, agar character ki baat karegi” leading for Paras to scream and answer, “chik mat”. That’s not it as the Punjabi singer goes on to slam Paras as “bakwass mat kar,” and the ugly fight continues in the 22 seconds long promo video.

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge also Jasleen Matharu, Heena Panchal, Sanjjanaa GalraniNavdeesh Kaur, Indeep Bakshi, Rohanpreet Singh, Mayur Verma, Balraj Syal, and Mayank Agnihotri, as suitors seeking to impress Paras and Shehnaaz.

The show was in the headlines yesterday following Jay Bhanushali’s spat with Paras that also bought some backlash to Jay.

The actor’s wife, Mahhi Vij got into the picture and slammed trolls who even targeted their little daughter, Tara. Furthermore, she went onto call out a hater who threatened to rape her mother, and visited Oshiwara police station as she challenged him to come face to face.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!