FlashbackFriday: When Aamir Khan & Juhi Chawla Didn’t Talk For 5-6 Years Due To A Silly Fight!

#FlashbackFriday: Fights among Bollywood actors is quite known to all. Whether it is during the shooting of a film or events, anything can happen anywhere. Sometimes, these fights get so ugly that the celebs can’t hide their anger towards each other even publicly. Well, one such fight that went on for a long time due to a silly reason is between Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla.

Can you believe, Aamir and Juhi, who gave some of the best films like Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak didn’t talk to each other for 5-6 years? All this happened due to a fight and neither of them took efforts to clear it out for so many years.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Juhi Chawla revealed that she used to be best pals with Aamir Khan and just as friends do, they would fight over small things and share a lot of laughter together. However, one day, a prank went wrong and that’s when things turned bitter between Aamir and Juhi.

Juhi Chawla said, “During the shoot of Ishq, Aamir and I fought three to four times. He made me cry with his pranks, and after our last fight I got really mad at him and I didn’t turn up for shoot the next day, which made him very angry. We stopped talking to each other. Both of us felt that we are angry with each other, we assumed that now we won’t talk to each other ever. Obviously, we didn’t know what was going on in our head. Had I known that this wasn’t true and I was just assuming, I would have gone and given him a hug. Why break our friendship? We didn’t speak for about five to six years.”

She added, “Finally, I made the first move and went to meet him when there was something crucial happening in his life. He told me then that he kept thinking I was angry. That is the most childish and stupid thing to do, we took very long to make up. But I learnt a very important lesson with this incident. When you are good friends and you have had a fight, go and make up immediately otherwise the communication gap can lead to misunderstandings. When you speak, misunderstanding goes away in a minute. You have to just extend your hand towards the other person and he or she would be happy to come back.”

Well, it’s good to know that at least after 5-6 years one of them decided to sort it out. Now, Juhi and Aamir share a good friendship and we are sure, after this, they must be clearing out immediately if anything goes wrong!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!