ThrowbackThursday: When Virat Kohli’s ‘Height’ Joke Offended Anushka Sharma In A Lovey-Dovey Way At Their First Meet

#ThrowbackThursday: Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma are one the most happening couples of B-Town. Their fans call them Virushka and their chemistry is endearingly magical. The two got married in 2017 and their wedding pictures went viral in literally no time. They looked straight out of a fairytale!

In today’s episode of Throwback Thursday we will be sharing the story of how Virat and Anushka met for the first time and how Virat was really nervous around her and cracked a lame joke. Virat shared the story on Graham Bensinger’s show and revealed that they met at a commercial shampoo shoot.

Talking about the incident, Virat said, “The first time I met her, I cracked a joke immediately you know, with her. I was very nervous and that’s why I cracked a joke because I didn’t know what to do. I was standing on the set and I was feeling all nervous and jittery and then she came in and I was like…I thought I was being funny but I said something which wasn’t probably the right thing to say. She’s tall as well and she was being told that I’m not that tall; I’m not like 6 feet plus or something and you shouldn’t wear massive heels. So, she walked in with this much height of heels and I saw her and she was looking taller than me and I was like, ‘Didn’t you get higher pair of heels?’ and she was like ‘Excuse me!’ and I’m like ‘I was just joking!’.

Virat later added that his joke actually became a little weird for himself.

On the work front, Anushka is yet to announce her next project. She was however seen dressed in the Indian Cricket jersey and is said to be a part of a film based on the life of former cricketer Jhulan Goswami. As for Virat, he will also be reportedly seen on one episode of Bear Grylls’ Man Vs Wild.

Video courtesy: Graham Bensinger

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!