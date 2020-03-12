Bigg Boss 13’s Himanshi Khurana CONFIRMS Marriage With Asim Riaz, Reveals Meeting His Family

Bigg Boss 13 took a high notch in terms of its TRPs when Himanshi Khurana re-entered the Bigg Boss 13 house in order to support Asim Riaz. Soon, the actor proposed his ladylove but the Punjabi singer decided to wait until they were out of the house. Now, a good news comes in not just in the form of the first look of their upcoming music video ‘Kalla Sohna Nai’, but also Himanshi confirming their marriage.

Yes, you heard that right! While AsiManshi fans all across the country are going crazy over their adorable first look, Himanshi in a recent interview had indeed confirmed her marriage with Asim Riaz. The two make a lovely pair and looks like there’s even a nod given from Riaz’s family members.

In a conversation with SpotboyE, Himanshi Khurana spoke about getting hitched as “We want to get married but not as of now. It’s too early.” Although their fans will have to wait for some time, but the good news is that the duo has confirmed that they wish to take their relationship to the next level.

Further speaking about her camaraderie with brother Umar Riaz and other family members of beau Asim, “I met them. It was a great experience. It was only because of the show- everyone feels people are fake inside, isliye woh itna confusion aur miscommunication ho raha tha. Jab tak aap bahar aake baat nahi karte, tab tak cheezein clear nahi hoti. Now, it’s all good,” shared Himanshi.

Meanwhile, their upcoming song Kalla Sohna Nai is all set to be unveiled on 19th March 2020 and fans can’t keep calm. The first look is out and fans are all praises for their favourite Bigg Boss 13 couple.

