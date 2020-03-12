Rajinikanth Reveals He Will NEVER Become Tamil Nadu’s CM; Still No Update On Political Party Launch

The launch of Rajinikanth’s political party Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) is one of the most awaited things amongst his fans. The buzz around his political debut was strong since past couple of days and it was said that he will be announcing the launch today. But it turned out to be yet another hoax. Rather Rajinikanth revealed that he never wishes to be chief minister.

Thalaiva held a press conference in Chennai and there were speculations that he will be announcing the launch of his party RMM with his political debut. But he put it on hold yet again and made some pretty shocking statements.

As per the reports in various portals, Rajinikanth talking about his debut in politics and becoming the CM said, “I have never wanted to be Chief Minister. In fact, I can’t even think of sitting in the Assembly and going through those proceedings! I will be the party chief, and the CM will be someone who is educated, who is farsighted.”

He added, “He will be a person who can govern. And the party chief will be like an opposition leader — we will be the first to question if anything wrong happens. We will not interfere with the governance — there will not be two parallel power centres,”

The actor revealed that he will only stay the party head and not a CM. He also said that the CM will be a young, ambitious person who will be from a respectable background. He/She may be a judge or an IAS officers, he also wishes to infuse new bloodlines in politics.

Giving advice to the media, he said, “I want media to be united. You need to educate people. I am not 40 or 50. I am 71. If you don’t accept what I’m saying now, how will you accept in five years? I need to see the revolution then I’ll come to politics. This has to spread across TN. And even India,” he said.

For the unversed, Rajinikanth announced that he will be forming a political party back in December 31, 2017. While he with other party members have been working to form it, the announcement of the launch is highly awaited.

