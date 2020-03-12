Amala Paul In Relationship With Mumbai Based Singer Bhavninder Singh?

Actress Amala Paul who was last seen on the big screen in Tamil thriller venture Aadai which released last year, apart from her work has also been making headlines from the past few days following her personal life. Reports have it that the talented actress is in a relationship with Mumbai based singer Bhavninder Singh.

A picture of the alleged couple has been doing rounds on the Internet, in which Amala can be seen dressed in burkha flashing her trademark smile, whereas Bhavninder can be seen donned in simple casual attire.

As per multiple reports, the alleged couple has been seeing each other since 2017 and are currently in a live-in relationship. However, an official confirmation regarding their relationship status is yet to be announced by the actor and singer duo.

For those unversed, Amala was earlier married to Thalaivi director A L Vijay. The duo took their wedding vows in the year 2014 and parted ways by ending their marriage with a divorce in 2017.

On the work front, Amala has her kitty full with multiple projects, the actress who is currently busy with her Malayalam Aadujeevitham with Mollywood star Prithviraj Sukumaran also has a couple of Tamil film in the form of Adho Andha Paravai Pola and Cadaver.

Apart from the above-mentioned films, Amala will also be making her digital debut with Telugu remake of 2018 released Hindi anthology Lust Stories.

