Prernaa Arora’s KriArj Entertainment To File A Petition Against A Specific Print Media Publication

Prernaa Arora’s KriArj issued a long statement expressing their disappointment over recent reporting pertaining to the dispute with Gothic Entertainment. From the time they came into being, KriArj had enjoyed a cordial relationship with the media. Producer Prernaa Arora’s spate of legal troubles, though, has perhaps taken a strain on this relationship. While the matter is sub judice, KriArj Entertainment is pained at recent inaccurate, fabricated reports in some publications that are causing great stress to the company.

“We are conscious of freedom of speech and expression under the constitution of India but Article 19 of the constitution itself speaks of reasonable restriction of such freedom. If any article crosses or makes a deliberate deceptive reporting, it is well within the constitutional framework to seek an injunction against the particular medium, further rightfully restricting its reporting to the true and correct outcome of judicial proceedings,” Rishabh Saraf said. The creative soul Prernaa Arora, a passionate individual who never could think beyond her creativity and not participate as a ‘Business Woman’, a Director or a shareholder at KriArj, however, took all work done under KriArj Entertainment extremely professionally and seriously.

An official representative for Prernaa Arora stated that she is contemplating seeking an injunction order against the wrong, half-baked articles and for misguided reporting pertaining to the legal cases the company is mired in. The civil case is in relation to the investment by Gothic Entertainment to the tune of Rs. 29.25 crores during 2016-17 and 2017-18. KriArj reiterated its stance of no wrong-doing in the matter pertaining to Gothic Entertainment. KriArj Entertainment Pvt Ltd has undisputedly paid a total of Rs. 40.88 crores at a staggering 60% p.a., which amounted to well over and above the principal investment. This was done only to honour the agreement between the parties. Gothic Entertainment is just a mere investor who had on interest basis is given a financial loan to M/s KriArj Entertainment Pvt Ltd.”

“We are in the process of filing a petition against a specific print media publication in the appropriate •• law to seek an injunction against them for misleading & printing a false media report in their publication. KriArj Entertainment has been repaid plus a surplus payment of interest amounting to Rs. 11.63 crores, at a staggering interest of 60% p.a. In addition to this, with a view to ending the dispute between the parties, both KriArj and Gothic have entered into consent terms and amicably agreed for full and final payment of Rs 3 crores in the Honorable High court,” KriArj clarified in its statement. Moreover, there is approx. 15 crores and some audits pending that KriArj needs to call for and receive from reputed directors and entities within the industry.

Be it the civil case with Gothic Entertainment or the previous legal matter with a senior producer in the industry, Arora felt that matters have been ridiculously misinterpreted. Her representative revealed, “Nobody bothered to know what the dispute was really about; instead there was the only vengeance from a set of people trying to write everything but the truth. The said dispute was on a flat in Bandra, and distribution rights and a lot of entities creating misunderstandings. People have taken advantage of the dispute between Prernaa and the said producer and blown it out of proportion. Prernaa has a lot of respect for the other party. The matter is sub-judice in the Honourable High Court. We have moved for quashing as all the dues in the matter have been duly paid. Prernaa has full faith in the judicial system and truth shall prevail.”

