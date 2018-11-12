Kedarnath Controversy: Director Abhishek Kapoor & Producer Ronnie Screwvala BREAK Their Silence

Kedarnath Controversy: There are some films which become talk of the town right from its inception, and Kedarnath is one such film. Be it, its earlier producer Prernaa Arora or the current controversy about the ban on film; the film has faced a lot of issues. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Kedarnath stars debutant Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role.

Since the story revolves around Sara, who plays a Hindu, and Sushant, who plays a Muslim character, there has been a lot of objections being raised on it. The political parties have brought some issues as they feel the film promotes Love Jihaad.

Today, the whole team of Kedarnath was present at the trailer launch event where the producer Ronnie Screwvala and director Abhishek Kapoor made the clarifications on the same. Speaking about it, Ronnie said, “Firstly, I would like to clarify that till date nobody has approached us. Secondly, our role is to get the film censored. Thirdly, we all are creative people, we all are Indians first and I don’t think there’s anything in the movie. If anyone has a point of view, like most of the films get into controversy it only starts before watching the film. So I don’t know how after watching a 60 seconds of watching something, somebody has made an opinion. We haven’t heard about it, our job is to get it to the censors. As far as we are concerned, let somebody comment after they have seen the film, we will be happy to get a feedback.”

Further adding to this, Kapoor said that there’s nothing controversial in the film. He said, “When everyone will watch the film, they will know that there is nothing controversial in it. It’s all about love and faith. I don’t think it will hurt anyone.”

Well, the makers have now made it very clear. Hope the people decide what’s right after watching the film. Kedarnath is slated to hit the theatres on December 7, 2018.