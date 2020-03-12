Bigg Boss 13 Pair Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana’s FIRST Look From Music Video Along With Title OUT!

We have got the chance to witness Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz’s chemistry with Jacqueline Fernandez in their much-awaited music video, Mere Angne Mein, that was unveiled recently. However, his massive fan base was instead excited to witness the romantic angle with his lady love, Himanshi Khurana. Looks like the wait is over, as the first look of the song titled Kalla Sohna Nai is out!

Himanshi Khurana herself took to her Instagram handle to share the first look from the video. While Asim could be seen donning a floral shirt along with black denim and white sneakers, Himanshi, on the other hand, is seen in her traditional best with a white and yellow traditional Kurti. The two can be seen sitting on a traditional ‘charpai’ as the beauty can be seen lying her head on Asim’s shoulder. Adorable as it could be, it’s the perfect start to their musical journey, and AsiManshi fans can’t wait for Kalla Sohna Nai.

The song is been given the voice of Neha Kakkar, who even sang Mere Angne Mein. Kalla Sohna Nai will be unveiled on 19th March, and are y’all excited as much as we are?

Himanshi Khurana shared the poster with the caption, “Super excited for this…. Kalla sohna nai”

Check it out below:



Meanwhile, post the Bigg Boss finale, some of the close housemates – Asim Riaz along with Himanshi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz were seen chilling together and having a gala time. The pictures and videos of the same have been going viral all across the social media platforms.

Not only this, but Rashami Desai also took to Instagram and posted a video in which she can be seen eating pasta.

“Chori ka nahi hai…mehnat ka hai,” she said in the video, referring to one of the incidents in the house when she was slammed by her co-contestants for stealing and eating pasta.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!