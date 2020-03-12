After Slamming Kangana Ranaut, Director Ahmed Khan Calls Her ‘Female Baaghi’ Of Bollywood

Ahmed Khan faced the wrath of Kangana Ranaut’s sister, Rangoli Chandel and the makers of Dhaakad yesterday after he alleged that Dhaakad is shelved due to the bad performance of Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.

While Rangoli also posted a slew of Tweets slamming Ahmed Khan for making such derogatory statements, her last Tweet mentioned that Kangana Ranaut had told her that Khan had apologized to her and the entire team of Dhaakad for his comments.

Now in stark contrast to his earlier comments about Kangana, Ahmed Khan has in yet another interview with Navbharat Times said that Kangana is the true hero of Bollywood and the female Baaghi of the industry. The filmmaker was quoted by the publication saying, “Kangana is the female Baaghi, the hero of Bollywood, and the only girl who can pull off an action film. I really liked Dhaakad teaser and got gooseflesh while watching it. She is a brilliant and powerful actor. If she approves my script, I will definitely work with her.”

The ever so fierce Rangoli Chandel seems to have placated with Khan’s statements as she took to her Twitter handle to share her reaction to Khan’s statement.

Yeh dekho Ahmed Khan ji bhi line pe aa gaye, maafi bhi mangi aur Kangana ko film industry and sabse bada Baaghi bhi kaha, Dhakaad ki tarif and all, sab interest ke saath vasool ho gaya… very good 👏👏👏 https://t.co/RbHfBpJXrV — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 11, 2020

Khan had yesterday been quoted saying, “Kangana Ranaut tried to gain success through a film like Manikarnika, but it was made at a very large scale and all that money was wasted. The makers had huge losses. What happened after that? There were five other films being planned on Rani Jhansi but they were all shelved in view of the poor performance of Manikarnika. Even Kangana had announced a film, Dhaakad and a teaser was also launched for the movie. However, Dhaakad was shelved as Manikarnika was a flop.” However, Dhaakad’s producer took to his official social media handle and stated that there is no truth to Khan’s claims and Dhaakad is indeed happening.

Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 featuring Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles hit the theaters on the 6th of March 2020.

