KGF 2: Superstar Yash & Sanjay Dutt’s Actioner To Witness A Dussehra Release? 

The year 2018 was a game-changer in the career of Sandalwood superstar Yash. The Kannada actor’s period actioner KGF 1 which released in 2018 was one of the biggest hits in the Indian film industry that year. The film was a Pan India release that was well accepted by cine-goers all across. Following the phenomenal success of KGF 1, moviegoers are keen to catch with its sequel i.e KGF 2, the shoot of which is currently in process.

As per the latest reports that have been doing rounds all across the Internet, the makers are planning to release the period actioner on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra following the long holiday weekend then, instead of its original release in monsoon.

However, an official confirmation regarding the official release date of the film from the makers is awaited.

More about KGF 2, the period actioner has been making news since its inception. The shoot of KGF 2 is almost on verge of its finish. The team is currently busy canning some crucial sequences of the period actioner.

KGF 2 has Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in key roles along with South actors Srinidhi Shetty, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles.

KGF2 is been helmed by Prashanth Neel and is bankrolled by Vijay Kirugandur.

The Yash starrer will hit the big screen in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil languages.

