Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi Officially POSTPONED Due To Coronavirus Outbreak; Here Are All The Details You Need To Know

The Sooryavanshi makers are planning to move the release date of the film ahead was known to everybody. However, everyone was waiting for the makers to come ahead and make the official announcement.

Sooryavanshi’s lead star Akshay Kumar has finally done the task. The superstar took to social media and announced that the team has planned to postpone the release of the film due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

In a long note that he posted, he mentioned that since everyone’s safety is the biggest concern the makers have decided to move the release date. However, the new release date hasn’t been announced yet.

The note read as saying, “Sooryavanshi is an experience that we have created for you with over a year of dedication and hard work, and the response we received for its trailer was nothing less than electrifying and made it clear that this film truly belongs to its audience… We have been as excited as you are to present the film to you and your family, but due to the recent outburst of the COVID – 19 (Coronavirus), we, the makers, have decided to postpone the release of your film Sooryavanshi, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience… And therefore, Sooryavanshi will be back for you just when the time is right… After all, safety comes first… Until then, keep the excitement alive, take good care of yourself and stay strong… We shall pull through this…

-Team SOORYAVANSHI “

Also starring Katrina Kaif in lead along with cameos from Ajay Devgn & Ranveer Singh, the film is directed by Rohit Shetty. Sooryavanshi is 4th film of Rohit Shetty’s cop-universe after Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba.

