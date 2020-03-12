Coronavirus Outbreak: Angrezi Medium & More Films To Suffer As Theaters In Delhi To Remain Shut Till March 31

Coronavirus Outbreak has given a huge blow to the economy of the world but now it has started hitting hard even India. While the impact has been visible among all the sectors, the outbreak has affected Bollywood as well. Last week release Baaghi 3 faced a blow of at least 10% and now it seems the upcoming film Angrezi Medium is set to be hit even harder.

After the theaters in Kerala & Jammu being shut till 31st March now, even the Delhi government has decided to do the same.

According to the latest reports, Arvind Kejriwal led government has decided that all cinema halls in National Capital will remain shut till 31st March. That’s not it, even schools and colleges where exams are not being held will remain closed.

Now that’s devastating!

Angrezi Medium‘s previous part Hindi Medium did a large part of its business in Delhi. Apart from that, the NCR region, on the whole, is a huge contributor when it comes to Bollywood films. Now that the circumstances have reached to a point that the theaters will have to be shut down, it’s going to give the makers of Angrezi Medium and also other Bollywood films running in theaters right now a huge loss.

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi & ’83 movie’s producers are brainstorming regarding postponing the release dates of the upcoming films. This move of the Delhi government is definitely going to help them make a decision faster.

What do you think?

