Paras Chhabra & Shehnaaz Gill’s Mujhse Shaadi Karoge To Go Off Air, To Be Replaced By THIS Show?

While the Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill starrer Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has been grabbing headlines, the news today is that the show might go off air next week and will be replaced by Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. Below are all the deets.

If the reports on various portals are to be believed, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is set to be replaced by Ishq Mein Marjawan. The trailer of the to be released show state that it will be aired from March 23.

Talking about the Paras and Shehnaaz starrer, the show started following the hit Bigg Boss 13 and gained popularity in no time. Paras and Shehnaaz were two of the most spoken about contestants from the wildfire season of Bigg Boss. It was planned that the show was supposed to be a 15-week stint and will have the two choosing a partner for them.

The participant list on the show included Balraj Syal, Jasleen Matharu, Navdeesh Kaur, Mayur Verma, and Mayank Agnihotri, Heena Panchal, Sanjjanaa Galrani, Indeep Bakshi, Ankita Shrivastav and Rohanpreet Singh.

The reason behind the show going off-air is not known yet. However, recently when Paras Chhabra was asked about the same by multiple publications, the Splitsvilla fame actor went on to deny all of the rumours. He further on claimed that he will run the show on his shoulder.

Meanwhile, Paras made a lot of noise recently over his spat with Jay Bhanushali on the show. After a few remarks that he made on Heena Panchal and his other suitors, Jay went on to slam him, which even enraged Paras’ massive fanbase. All of it even led to trolls targeting his little munchkin Tara amidst the row.

As for Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, the show will be starring Helly Shah.

