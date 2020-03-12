Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra Get Into A Nasty Fight With Shehnaaz Gill’s Brother, Says “Aukaat Me Reh… Paras Chhabra Hu Main Beta”

Post Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra has built a massive fan base on social media and his ongoing show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge too is doing pretty well on television. Paras is looking for a suitable bride for himself with ex-housemate, Shehnaaz Gill who’s looking for a suitable groom for herself.

ColorsTV just shared a new promo for tonight’s show and we will see Paras and Shehbaz (Shehnaaz Gill’s brother) getting into a nasty fight. It all starts when Paras gets into an argument with Heena Pachal and starts yelling at each other. Shehbaz comes in between and tries to calm down Paras but unfortunately, it backfires on him.

Paras then yells at Shehbaz at the top of his voice and that left him triggered. Paras says, “Aukaat main rahiyo…Kya hain tu? Aukaat, Paras Chhabra hu main beta!” Shehbaz then asks Paras, “Tu hain kya bey?” to which Paras replied, “Behen ki kha raha hai bey”.

Promo didn’t show Shehnaaz’s reaction to this fight and it’ll be interesting to see her point of view on this. Share your thoughts on the same in the comments section down below.

