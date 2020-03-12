Aditya Dhar On The Immortal Ashwatthama With Vicky Kaushal: “Wish To Achieve What Marvel Is Doing Globally”

The hype around Vicky Kaushal’s mythological drama, The Immortal Ashwatthama has been at an all-time high ever since its announcement. However, what added to the buzz was that Vicky was all set to reunite with his Uri: The Surgical Strike director, Aditya Dhar.

The film revolves around one of the most intriguing characters of India’s best mythology Mahabharat, Ashwatthama. Aditya says that the film will be made on an exceptionally large scale and there will be no compromises on the budgets of the film. Expressing his desire of making the film in a trilogy, Aditya, however, says that it is the response to the first part that will decide the fate of the other two installments.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Aditya was also at his candid best as he reveals that he is planning to equate The Immortal Ashwatthama with what Marvel is doing on the global front. The director has been quoted saying, “We are planning to make it in three parts. For now, we are concentrating on the first part because [making] that is such a huge task. If we perfect that, the second and third [editions] will be made. As a character, Ashwatthama was flawed. He was arrogant, egoistic and temperamental. That made him more human than every other character [in the epic]. We don’t want to compromise on the scale. We want to make a superhero film and hopefully, achieve what Marvel is doing globally.”

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal has his hands full with Karan Johar’s magnum opus, Takht and his career’s first biopic with Sardar Uddham Singh.

