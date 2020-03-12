Hey Sinamika: Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal & Aditi Rao Hydari’s Romantic-Drama Goes On Floors In Chennai

Mollywood heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan today morning kickstarted his next, Hey Sinamika, which has Bollywood beauties Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari as the leading ladies. Dulquer began 2020 with Varane Aavashyamundu and Tamil film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal.

The Ok Kanmani actor took to his Twitter handle to share some clicks from the launch ceremony of Hey Sinamika. The actor along with pictures had a tweet that read: “The magic of new beginnings ! Starting the journey of #HeySinamika with some lovely ladies Aditi Rao Hydari, Kajal Aggarwal and under the guidance of my dearest Brinda master !”

Talking about the pictures, one gets to see Dulquer with the gorgeous Aditi and ace choreographer Brinda Master who is making her directorial debut with Hey Sinamika.

Also one gets to see veteran actress Khushbu along with filmmaker Mani Ratnam and his wife Suhasini.

Kajal following her busy schedule gave the Hey Sinamika‘s launch ceremony amiss.

Hey Sinamika is a Tamil romantic drama that is jointly bankrolled by Jio Studios and Global One Studio banners.

