Arjan Bajwa Justifies Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh Violence: “Why Aren’t People Talking About Alia Bhatt Breaking A Bottle…”

While the viewers and critics are divided into two strong groups when it comes to Shahid Kapoor’s blockbuster Kabir Singh, actor v has a rather unique way of putting forth his opinion about the movie. While many slammed the movie for promoting misogyny, Arjan says that there is a very crucial point that most people forget to notice in the film.

Arjan Kapoor played Shahid’s elder brother in Kabir Singh. Bajwa says that while many criticized the film for being regressive in its approach and also lashed out at director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for glorifying toxic masculinity, they seem to ignore that Kiara Advani’s character slaps Shahid’s character first.

Further explaining his point of view about the film, Arjan has been quoted by Bollywood Bubble saying, “It is not right to raise your hands on women. In ‘Kabir Singh’, we see Kiara Advani‘s character slaps Shahid Kapoor first and then later if he slaps her, that shouldn’t put the film in a misogynist kind of a subject. That is a very one-sided and small way of approaching something. In an intense love story, if there are intense moments between two lovers, I don’t think we need to talk bad about the film.”

He further went on to question the fact that why did people not talk about Alia Bhatt’s character breaking a bottle on Kalki Koechlin’s character in Gully Boy? He said, “Why aren’t people talking about Alia’s character going and breaking the bottle on Kalki’s head and Ranveer’s father abusing and slapping his mother?”

On the professional front, Arjan will soon be making his digital debut with ZEE 5’s ‘State of Siege: 26/11’. The series that revolves around the terrorist blasts of Mumbai of 2008, will premiere on the streaming platform on the 20th March.

