Main Antagonist Of MCU Phase 4 May Not Be Who You Think

Marvel’s Phase 3 last outing Spider-Man: Far From Home wrapped up a 23 film arc, which started way back in 2008’s Robert Downey starrer, Iron Man. As Marvel began expanding their universe, they added more and more characters to its roster and it became evident that they are heading towards something big. The MCU may have reached a climax with Avengers Endgame, but it’s far from being over. If a recent guess from a CBR is correct, Marvel has something big in the store for MCU Phase 4 villain.

In the much-awaited Marvel show ‘Loki’, it is anticipated that Roxxon Energy will be the one to stand against the Avengers. Roxxon is a corporation owned by various villains from MCU. Roxxon was seen in all the Iron Man films but hasn’t quite come out in the MCU yet.

As per now no major villain of the MCU is announced, so it’s more likely to be the Roxxon Energy Corporation. But MCU being MCU never fail to shock their fans with twists and turns. So for fans, it would be best to expect the unexpected.

With Disney purchasing Fox, it’s likely to expect the X-Men coming into the picture. MCU Phase 4 is set to begin with ‘Black Widow’ releasing on April 4, 2020, starring Scarlett Johansson in the lead.

