Angrezi Medium Director Homi Adajania Frames Irrfan Khan As A ‘Legend’ On His Comeback

It is not very often that one sees a filmmaker putting the entire film on hold to get the cast he wants on board. But director Homi Adajania did exactly that for Irrfan Khan! After their successful collaboration of 2017 on Hindi Medium, Homi was very sure that he would go ahead with the sequel of the film only if Irrfan would give his nod to it.

But when the celebrated actor was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and flew to London for treatment, many were skeptical about the future of Homi’s film and also Irrfan’s role in it. However, Homi Adajania along with producer Dinesh Vijan were adamant on having Irrfan on board for the sequel, Angrezi Medium.

Now, as the film is heaped with appreciation from all corners even before its release, Homi was asked about his feelings on Irrfan’s comeback and shooting with the actor who is still recovering from his illness. Speaking about the same to Hindustan Times, Homi has said, “A legend doesn’t come back. He’s always there.”

While there were times when things would get difficult owing to the Maqbool actor’s health, Homi said, “While the making of the movie, Irrfan was undergoing treatment, so there would be good days and bad days. There was an uncertainty about his energy levels, considering how difficult shoots can be. I did put everything on hold and decided to wait for him to make this. Dinoo (Dinesh Vijan, producer) and I were very clear that Angrezi Medium would be made with Irrfan only. And I took the risk, knowing that it would be an experience that my crew and I would cherish.”

Directed by Homi Adajani, Angrezi Medium features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. The film, a family entertainer, revolves around the life of a father who would go any lengths to fulfill his daughter’s wishes and dreams.

