How’s The Hype (Audience) Of Angrezi Medium? Irrfan Khan’s Return To The Big Screen Is Truly Special

Irrfan Khan-Radhika Madan-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Angrezi Medium is said to be special for many reasons with one and the foremost reasons being Irrfan’s return after his treatment of cancer. While the film surely has an emotional factor attached to it, one also expects the affair to be high in merit. Speaking about the box office, it is surely a good option for the ‘multiplex’ audience as Baaghi 3 is working in mass centres.

Let’s see how Angrezi Medium is faring in Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’ section:

Kudi Nu Nachne De song

The song celebrating the womanhood is a beautiful montage of different videos shot individually for every actress. It features Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani, Radhika Madan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday. It received likes from 90% of our audience.

Nachan Nu Jee Karda song

Nachan Nu Jee Karda is a peppy number with Radhika dancing like there’s no tomorrow. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, the song has been liked by 92% of our voters.

Ek Zindagi song

It’s a recreated version of Hindi Medium’s Ek Jindari and oozes motivation. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the song has been appreciated by 89% of our voters.

Trailer

With a dash of humour and emotions, the trailer gives an insight to the film which is a tale of a middle-class man (Irrfan) who can do anything to fulfill the dream of his daughter of studying in London. Around 92% of people voted in favour here.

Poster ft. Radhika and Irrfan

The on-screen father-daughter duo of Irrfan and Radhika is seen in the poster. Irrfan is seen wearing the uniform of a royal guard while Radhika is seen hugging him. Around 92% of voters liked it.

On the whole, Angrezi Medium is one of the rarest films to receive over 90% votes in the favour in the section. It received a THUMBS UP from 91% of our voters, which is simply amazing. As Baaghi 3 has turned to be pretty average in content, the film has definitely a bigger space to fill of a good film and it might just get a mileage after a decent start.

