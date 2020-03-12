Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Her Love For Slo-Mo Videos In Her Latest Post & It’s ‘Bebo’ Level Sassy!

Bollywood’s diva Kareena Kapoor Khan says she loves slow-motion shots.

Kareena shared a video of herself walking in slow motion on Instagram. The actress is seen sporting a jacket which has police written on it. It seems the video was taken during the shooting of “Angrezi Medium“.

“Oh how I love slo mo shots… captured by the mad @homster,” Kareena captioned the video, giving credits of the shot to the film’s director, Homi Adajania.

Angrezi Medium is directed by Homi Adajania and the film is a spin-off to the 2017 comedy Hindi Medium that starred Irrfan Khan.

The sequel will feature Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan along with Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. Angrezi Medium is scheduled to release on Friday and revolves around the life of a father who would go any lengths to fulfill his daughter’s dream of studying abroad.

Kareena also has Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht in the making. Takht boasts of an impressive ensemble with actors like Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.

