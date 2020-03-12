Hrithik Roshan To Relive The Nostalgia 20 Years Later By Performing On The Similar Platform

Hrithik Roshan recently completed 20 years in the industry and the actor is all set to treat his fans with a dance performance at an upcoming award show. It is a special performance that he is working on where he will be performing on his popular songs like Fire, Ghungroo, Dhoom again, Senorita, Jai Jai shiv Shankar, Ek Pal, Tu meri and Kaho Na Pyaar Hai title track.

As he prepares for it, we bring to you an interesting throwback. Hrithik is set to perform on the same platform, the same awards night that he performed on for the very first time. The actor is extremely nostalgic about this.

At that time, he had become an overnight star and a crush of every girl. He performed on stage for the first time, with the same confidence along with singer Lucky Ali.

Over the years, he became the go-to performer at award functions because of the kind of audience pull he has and the kind of fire he sets on the stage each time he comes on it.

In 2019, Hrithik has made a huge impact with his hard-hitting performances in Super 30 and War. While War went to becoming the highest grosser of the year, Super 30 earned him the Best Actor award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival.

Be it on screen or on stage, Hrithik has the power to behold the attention of the audiences which makes him one of the most popular actors of his generation and we can’t wait to witness this mesmerizing performance.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!