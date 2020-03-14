KGF Chapter 1 which released in 2018 is without a doubt landmark film in the career of Sandalwood heartthrob Yash. The Yash starrer which was a pan India release was highly appreciated by the audience from North to South and East to West, as the actioner had a great run in theatres and had set cash registers ringing all across. Now 2 years later, the makers are all set with KGF Chapter 2.

Talking about KGF Chapter 2, following the humongous success of the original, cinema-goers are keen to catch up with its sequel. The shoot of final and crucial portions of KGF Chapter 2 is in process at a brisk pace.

The film which is being helmed by Prashanth Neel was recently taken by surprise following an expensive gift from Yash. The KGF actor expressed his gratitude to his director by presenting him with a luxurious mobile phone.

Prashanth took to his Instagram story with a note that read: “When rocky @thename isyash surprises you.. sweetest gesture.”

The luxurious mobile which Prashanth received from Yash is said to cost above 70,000 rupees.

For those unversed, apart from the director-actor bond Prashanth and Yash are good friends and share a great rapport.

Talking about KGF Chapter 2, the official release date of the actioner was announced yesterday by Yash. The magnum opus will hit the big screen on 23rd October during Dussehra weekend.

KGF Chapter 2 has Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as the lead antagonist.

The Yash starrer will release in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!