It is no secret that Peaky Blinders kept viewers glued to the mobile and television screens between 2013 and 2022, leaving a long-lasting impact, thanks to Oscar-winning Cillian Murphy’s intense portrayal of the show’s protagonist, Thomas Shelby, and the story of his family that climbed from being small-time bookies to building a global criminal empire. The BBC original show, later moved to Netflix, was set in post–World War I Birmingham and blended gangland rivalries with power and politics.

Peaky Blinders Creator Returns With A New Netflix Hit

Now, more than a year later after the show ended, Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight returned with another family drama, this time set in Dublin. His new miniseries, House of Guinness, arrived on Netflix on September 25 and quickly pulled in a huge audience. Within just three days, it became the third most-watched show in the world on the platform with 35.7 million hours viewed, per Unilad. Only Jude Law’s Black Rabbit and the Mae Martin thriller Wayward were ahead of it.

From the creator of Peaky Blinders, HOUSE OF GUINNESS premieres September 25. Starring Anthony Boyle, Louis Partridge, Emily Fairn, Fionn O’Shea, and James Norton. The head of the Guinness brewery is dead. Now his children must navigate power, rebellion and scandal…or risk… pic.twitter.com/QzpLNzA842 — Netflix (@netflix) August 18, 2025

What Is House of Guiness About?

House of Guiness unfolds in the aftermath of the death of Sir Benjamin Lee, whose passing shakes the Guinness family to its core. His eldest son Arthur Guinness, played by Anthony Boyle, carries the pressure of leadership. Edward, portrayed by Louis Partridge, wants more power, while Anne Plunket, played by Emily Fairn, fights to be seen. Their youngest brother Ben, brought to life by Fionn O’Shea, stands trapped in their storm.

As the family tears itself apart, cousin Byron Hedges, portrayed by Jack Gleeson, and their calculating Aunt Agnes, played by Dervla Kirwan, add more pressure. Unfortunately, betrayals and political unrest surround them as the empire their father built begins to crack.

What Viewers & Critics Think of House of Guiness

The show runs for eight episodes, and many viewers admitted they ended up watching it in a single stretch. On Rotten Tomatoes, critics gave it a strong 89 percent rating. Audience scores were lower at 62 percent, but that did little to slow down the conversation around the series.

One user tweeted, “finished house of guiness in one sitting (and by finished i mean i skimmed through all episodes and watched only the scenes with louis partridge in it) (i hate beer anyway he was the reason i was interested in it) (it didn’t have enough yearning I WANT MORE).”

finished house of guiness in one sitting (and by finished i mean i skimmed through all episodes and watched only the scenes with louis partridge in it) (i hate beer anyway he was the reason i was interested in it) (it didn’t have enough yearning I WANT MORE) — elarafa (@kazuhabeyblade) October 10, 2025

Another added, “Watched House Of Guiness. A masterpiece, look forward to second series,” while a third said, “The House of Guiness is awesome. I wish I hadn’t slept through episodes 6 through 8. Asleep enough to miss them, but awake enough to remember what happened.”

Watched House Of Guiness. A masterpiece look forward to second series. — DENIS MCDONALD (@DENISMCDONALD15) October 8, 2025

The House of Guiness is awesome. I wish I hadn’t slept through episodes 6 through 8. Asleep enough to miss them, but awake enough to remember what happened. — Cryptovoxels (@cryptovoxels) October 8, 2025

Someone else wrote, “I’ve been looking for something good to watch and thank God for House of Guiness, that craving has been satisfied.”

I’ve been looking for something good to watch and thank God for House of Guiness, that craving has been satisfied. — Hugo (@HugoZidos) October 7, 2025

Many hope for a second season, though Netflix has not confirmed anything yet, and since the project is designed as a miniseries, its future is uncertain. For now, House of Guinness is streaming on Netflix.

