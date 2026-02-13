A film carrying an 81% Rotten Tomatoes score would usually enter theaters with visible traction. Add Liam Neeson to the lineup. Include Joe Keery, fresh off Stranger Things, too. So ultimately, the equation suggests attention. Yet, Cold Storage releases with restricted hype. Keery recently concluded work on Stranger Things, a series that defined modern streaming television. The finale preserved its core cast, allowing the actor to transition without narrative closure, restraining future roles. Such timing often fuels curiosity around subsequent projects. However, discussion surrounding Cold Storage remains comparatively muted.

Not only this, but the genre blend also carries commercial appeal. Science fiction combined with horror plus dark comedy has historically drawn mainstream audiences. Furthermore, Rotten Tomatoes reflects a solid approval rating, too. Still, questions emerge regarding visibility rather than quality. So, let’s explore why the film is not receiving the attention it deserves.

What Leaves Liam Neeson Starrer Cold Storage Overlooked?

Initially released on February 13, 2026, in the US, Cold Storage centers on a mutating fungus that escapes a secure installation. The organism outstretches rapidly, and containment fails. As a result, two facility employees portrayed by Keery and Georgina Campbell must cooperate with a veteran bioterror operative played by Neeson. Their objective is to stop the outbreak before global outcomes unfold. The screenplay comes from David Koepp. He is best known for Jurassic Park and Mission Impossible. The story adapts his novel of the same title. Direction is handled by Jonny Campbell, whose prior work includes Alien Autopsy. StudioCanal finances the production, indicating controlled scale rather than blockbuster expenditure.

Supporting visibility is present as well. Liam Neeson and Zach Cregger continue to carry credibility through Taken and Barbarian, respectively. Such crossover recognition often benefits theatrical marketing. Even so, campaign intensity appears limited. However, timing complicates matters because the flick enters theaters alongside high-profile competitors. For instance, Margot Robbie’s Wuthering Heights is tracking for an opening above 45 million dollars. The weekend also includes Crime 101, the animated sports feature GOAT, and Gore Verbinski’s science fiction project Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die. Each title commands larger promotional campaigns and wider media coverage.

A new clip from ‘COLD STORAGE’ starring Joe Keery and Georgina Campbell has been released. In UK theaters on February 20.

pic.twitter.com/CEJQJk0jfo — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 3, 2026

Although Cold Storage’s trailers and press pieces have circulated, the marketing push appears restrained. Therefore, the film risks being outranked before audiences evaluate its merits. Genre hybrids often perform strongly when given breathing room. In this instance, the release corridor offers little oxygen. Cold Storage may eventually gain traction through streaming or video-on-demand platforms, where discovery patterns vary. But in its initial theatrical window, it faces a steep climb.

