Reminders of Him is the new Universal movie that is stealing the limelight at the cinemas currently, despite the other hits. The romance drama has already earned more than its break-even target at the box office, and it’s not even been a full week. The latest Colleen Hoover adaptation will probably achieve its goal in its third weekend or within 20 days at most. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

Reminders of Him’s latest box office collection in North America

The latest book adaptation has collected $2.4 million on its first discounted Tuesday at the box office in North America. The collection went up by over 43.7% from Monday. It’s first discounted Tuesday gross is more than Regretting You‘s $1.8 million cume. In just five days, the film’s domestic total has hit $22.1 million.

On track to hit the $50 million mark soon

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Reminders of Him is tracking to hit the $50 million global mark in its second weekend. Internationally, the movie has accumulated $10.4 million, and adding to its latest domestic total, the worldwide collection has hit the $32.5 million mark.

Halfway towards the break-even target

According to the media reports, Reminders of Him was made on a reported budget of $25 million. It has already recovered its budget and is now has its eyes set on the break-even target. Applying the 2.5x multiplier rule, the break-even target of the romance drama is $62.5 million. With $32.5 million worldwide, the Colleen Hoover adaptation is more than halfway towards its break-even target. It is expected to hit the break-even target in its second weekend.

Directed by Vanessa Caswill, Reminders of Him, featuring Maika Monroe, Tyriq Withers, Rudy Pankow, Lainey Wilson, Nicholas Duvernay, Lauren Graham, and Bradley Whitford, was released in theaters on March 13.

Box office summary

Domestic – $22.0 million

International – $10.4 million

Worldwide – $32.5 million

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