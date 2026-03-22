Reminders of Him is also performing well at the box office in North America. The Indian blockbuster has defeated the Colleen Hoover adaptation, Dhurandhar 2, in the domestic rankings. The film is pushing the global total towards a key mark. It is expected to outgross Regretting You’s lifetime. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film was made on a $25 million budget and is one of the biggest romance dramas of the year. Wuthering Heights is the biggest romance drama of the year. The Colleen Hoover adaptation is earning more than Regretting You at the box office, but catching up to It Ends With Us is probably impossible.

Reminders of Him at the box office in North America

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Reminders of Him has collected $2.7 million on its second Friday at the box office in North America. It has earned more than Regretting You‘s $1.2 million second Friday gross but remains below The Lost City’s $4.3 million. After its second Friday, the romance drama has hit $27.9 million in North America, down 66.6% from last Friday.

Inches closer to the $50 million mark worldwide

The Maika Monroe starrer romance drama is less than $10 million away from crossing the $50 million milestone worldwide. It will edge closer to beating the worldwide total of Regretting You, which is over $90.4 million. The latest Colleen Hoover film is tracking to earn between $8.5 million and $9.5 million on its second weekend at the domestic box office.

While romance dramas have struggled at the box office, this drama is unstoppable at the box office. It is more notable because the film received mixed reviews from the critics, but the audience is the real boss when it comes to numbers. Internationally, the film has collected $14.36 million so far and is still counting, bringing its worldwide total to $42.2 million. Reminders of Him was released in the theaters on March 13.

Box office summary

Domestic – $27.8 million

International – $14.4 million

Worldwide – $42.2 million

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