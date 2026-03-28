Ready or Not 2: Here I Come Worldwide Box Office

Samara Weaving’s comedy-horror film Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, the sequel to the 2019 hit Ready or Not, has entered its second week in theaters. It currently holds a 74% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, compared to the original film’s stronger 89% rating. However, the sequel seems to have clicked more with moviegoers, earning a 90% audience score compared to the first film’s 78%.

The sequel opened to $9.1 million domestically across 3,010 North American theaters, marking a 14% increase over the original’s $8 million domestic opening weekend as per Box Office Mojo. So far, it has grossed $12.3 million in North America and $2.8 million internationally, taking its worldwide total to $15.1 million. To surpass the original’s $57.6 million global haul, it still needs an additional $42.5 million. At this stage, and amid tough competition from Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary, the Indian action thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and the upcoming release The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, reaching that milestone appears unlikely now.

As its theatrical run continues, Ready or Not 2 currently ranks among the top 40 highest-grossing films of 2026, according to Box Office Mojo’s yearly chart. However, it still trails Undertone, a supernatural horror film made on a small $500K budget. Here’s how much more Ready or Not 2: Here I Come needs to earn to surpass it at the global box office.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come vs. Undertone – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two 2026 films have performed so far at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come – Box Office Summary

North America: $12.3 million

International: $2.8 million

Worldwide: $15.1 million

In comparison, the low-budget 2026 horror title Undertone has grossed $16.8 million worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo. Based on these figures, Ready or Not 2 is currently trailing Undertone by around $1.7 million. However, even if it posts modest numbers over the March 27-29 weekend, followed by steady weekday holds, the comedy-horror sequel is expected to overtake Undertone in the coming days. The final verdict should become clearer in the coming weeks.

What’s Ready or Not 2: Here I Come All About

Following the events of Ready or Not, Grace (Samara Weaving) tries to rebuild her life after surviving the deadly game played by the Le Domas family. However, when her estranged sister (Kathryn Newton) becomes entangled in the family’s sinister tradition, Grace is forced back into another deadly struggle tied to the brutal legacy.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: Project Hail Mary North America Box Office: Surpasses Dune: Part One’s Lifetime Earnings In One Week – Here’s What It Still Needs To Become 2026’s Top-Grossing Title

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News