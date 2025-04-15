Hold onto your capes, Marvel fans! Alan Cumming is back in the MCU after 23 years, and it’s wild. Remember him as the lovable yet mysterious Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler from X2: X-Men United? Well, guess what? The actor is set to make a jaw-dropping return in Avengers: Doomsday.

That’s right, after over two decades of no Nightcrawler sightings, Cumming is slipping into those blue, teleporting shoes once more. Fans were floored by the announcement, especially since the X-Men have been subtly teased in the MCU already. While the Avengers: Doomsday cast leans heavily on newer Marvel heroes, Cumming’s return shows that Marvel’s past is making its way into the present. Get ready for some serious nostalgia because this unexpected reunion will be a showstopper!

Alan Cumming On Returning As Nightcrawler After 23 Years

Alan Cumming is back in blue after 23 years! The actor, who wowed fans as Nightcrawler in X2: X-Men United, recently opened up about his return to the role during an appearance on Today with Jenna & Friends. And let’s say, the excitement is real. “Isn’t it nuts? It’s been 23 years since I was a superhero,” Cumming said during an interview with Variety, clearly thrilled to slip back into Nightcrawler’s shoes once more.

But here’s the kicker: this time around, makeup is way faster and more comfortable. Alan Cumming shared that what used to be a grueling four-and-a-half-hour makeup session has been cut down to just 90 minutes. Thank you, technology! He also revealed a major change, “All the tattoos were done by hand before, but now they’re just little stickers.” Nightcrawlers are getting VIP treatment these days.

Cumming couldn’t be more excited to return to the role, even though he’s now a 60-year-old superhero. He’s still got it! “I’m going back to being a 60-year-old superhero, and everyone seems really lovely,” he said, making fans even more eager to see his return. Cumming’s energy is infectious, and it’s safe to say that his Nightcrawler will bring some extra heart and humor to Avengers: Doomsday.

Why Wasn’t Nightcrawler In X-Men: The Last Stand?

Alan Cumming’s Nightcrawler was an absolute standout in X2: X-Men United, but when X-Men: The Last Stand rolled around, his teleporting mutant was nowhere to be found. So, what happened? Well, turns out Cumming wasn’t exactly eager to repeat the hours of makeup magic that made his portrayal so iconic. The process was no joke. He had to endure four-and-a-half hours of blue body paint, fake teeth, contact lenses, and harnesses for his tail. All that just to get into his mutant form!

Cumming has spoken about how exhausting and uncomfortable the transformation process was, “It took hours to cover myself up in the blue-skin effects,” he explained (via Entertainment Weekly). And considering how intense the look was, Cumming just wasn’t feeling up to it again, especially for a sequel where his role wasn’t going to be that substantial.

It wasn’t just about the makeup, though. Alan Cumming really connected with the character of Nightcrawler, especially because the role allowed him to explore themes of queerness and being “different,” something he appreciated deeply. Still, after all that makeup hassle, he didn’t return for X-Men: The Last Stand, but hey, he’s back in Avengers: Doomsday, and we’re all here for it!

