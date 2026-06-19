Homi Adajania, the filmmaker behind Cocktail, Being Cyrus, Finding Fanny, and Angrezi Medium, is back with his latest directorial effort—Cocktail 2. The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. It’s a standalone sequel to the 2012 hit, Cocktail, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. The romantic comedy-drama sequel was released in theaters on June 19, 2026. Before watching the film, if you want to know how fans on X (formerly Twitter) are responding to the film, then you’ve come to the right place. Keep scrolling to find out some of the early X reviews of Maddock Films’ latest rom-com!

Cocktail 2 X Reviews

One fan praised lead actor Shahid Kapoor’s performance and liked the film as well.

Another film enthusiast admired the way the relationships and characters were portrayed in the film and loved Shahid Kapoor’s role.

What I loved most about #Cocktail2 is that it never feels rushed. It lets the relationships breathe, lets the characters make mistakes and trusts the audience to go on that journey with them.

Also, Shahid Kapoor in this zone is just ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ILBn8eifCn — Dhimahi Jain (@Dhimahi11) June 19, 2026

One movie lover felt glad because Cocktail 2 has its own identity.

Just watched #Cocktail2 and honestly, I’m glad this film has its own identity.

Walked in for the nostalgia, stayed for the characters ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rz9wyEmpiL — Hunटरर ♂ (@nickhunterr) June 19, 2026

Another film buff opined that the film has moments that made her laugh, smile, and feel emotional, and that was what worked for her.

#Cocktail2 made me laugh, smile, stress and get emotional all within a few hours 😭❤️ That’s a win for me🙌🏼🙌🏼💯 pic.twitter.com/Q1WaL4aBSo — Trisha (@Sochtee_hai) June 19, 2026

Another fan thinks that Cocktail 2 is more entertaining and better than the first film.

#Cocktail2

One Word Review – Entertaining and better than first part

Being honest pehla part average tha that’s part looks better than first

Ye film sirf #KritiSanon ke liye banai gai hai she will be show stealer #shahidkapoor bhai ka kaam acha hai lekin strong role nahi mila — Harsh (@Bollywo55613934) June 19, 2026

One cinephile said that Kriti Sanon is the biggest highlight and that the film is a fine blend of romance, drama, and entertainment.

#Cocktail2 is a fun and emotional movie with a good mix of romance, drama, and entertainment. #KritiSanon is totally the biggest highlight of the film she looks stunning and delivers a confident, heartfelt performance which stays with us after leaving the theatre. — Abhijeet (@Skyhigh_xoz) June 19, 2026

Bottom Line

From the above early X reviews of Cocktail 2, it looks like most fans have liked the performances of Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna. Some cinephiles feel the sequel blends romance, drama, and emotional elements, and another has pointed out that it’s even better than the first film. Overall, as per some of the early feedback, it appears that Cocktail 2 is a film that rom-com genre lovers can enjoy. The final verdict will be out as more moviegoers watch the film in the coming weeks.

What’s Cocktail 2 All About?

The film follows the story of a couple, Kunal (Shahid Kapoor) and Diya (Rashmika Mandanna), whose relationship takes a spicy turn after an old friend, Ally (Kriti Sanon), enters their lives. What begins as a harmless plan soon turns into a chaotic, roller-coaster emotional ride.

Cocktail 2 Trailer

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Bollywood News.

Must Read: 5 Bollywood Stars Who Pay Sky-High Rents In Mumbai: From Kriti Sanon To Aamir Khan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News