We’re just 9 days away from witnessing one of the biggest casting coups of Bollywood ever on the big screen! Yes, we’re talking about Welcome To The Jungle, which is set for its grand theatrical release on June 26. Starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and others, the comedy magnum opus has grabbed attention with its promotional assets, and there’s genuine interest on the ground. The film is also set to take the Welcome franchise past a major milestone at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Welcome To The Jungle is enjoying good pre-release buzz

The upcoming comedy-adventure film is the third installment in the Welcome franchise. While the second part wasn’t a big success, the goodwill and cult status of the first installment have definitely given the threequel’s pre-release buzz an edge. Another important thing is that it marks the return of Akshay Kumar, who wasn’t part of the sequel, which is creating excitement among moviegoers.

Expected to score well over the weekend

So far, the promotional assets have worked well with the target audience, generating good buzz and awareness about the film’s release among moviegoers. Also, it is scheduled to release on the Muharram holiday, which will help Welcome To The Jungle secure a good start at the Indian box office. With Friday being a holiday, the film is expected to score big over its 3-day opening weekend. Before the weekend concludes, the film is expected to reach a major milestone for the franchise.

The Welcome franchise is all set to cross the 200 crore milestone

The first installment, Welcome, was released in 2007. It was a big success, scoring 71.25 crore net at the Indian box office. The sequel, Welcome Back, was released in 2015 and proved a commercial success. It earned 97 crore net. The cumulative total of both films stands at 168.25 crore net. So, the franchise is just 31.75 crore away from reaching the 200 crore milestone.

Considering the holiday release, Welcome To The Jungle is expected to score really well on the opening day, targeting 25 crore or even more. So, it seems that in just two days, the film will cover the remaining margin of 31.75 crore, helping the franchise cross the 200 crore net milestone at the Indian box office.

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