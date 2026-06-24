Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (2 Days To Go) (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The advance booking for Welcome To The Jungle, starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, and others, has officially kicked off today. The pre-sales figures are limited at this stage, as expected, given the number of shows currently listed. The real picture will only emerge once exhibitors add more shows and the booking window fully opens. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 advance booking report!

As of 3 PM IST today, Welcome To The Jungle has sold 14,200 tickets through advance booking at the Indian box office, grossing 24.3 lakh. The numbers are at a decent, unhurried pace right now, but context is key here: only 2,940 shows have been listed so far. With the film arriving on June 26 and more shows expected to be added over the next 24 hours, the pre-sales total will grow significantly from the current figure

Early advance booking trickles for a film of this scale tend to underrepresent the actual demand on the ground. The Welcome franchise has a loyal audience, and with Akshay Kumar riding a wave of back-to-back success with Bhooth Bangla, expectations are high heading into release day.

The show count is the key variable to watch

At 2,940 shows, Welcome To The Jungle is working with a fraction of the screen count it will likely command on the opening day. For context, major Bollywood releases typically see a significant surge in advance booking numbers once show count crosses the 5,000-6,000 mark and multiplexes open up premium slots for booking. That phase is still ahead for the film, and the 24.3 lakh figure should be read as a starting point, not a ceiling.

More about the film

Welcome To The Jungle is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwala under Base Industries Group. It is the third installment in the beloved Welcome franchise, reuniting Akshay Kumar with the franchise after a 17-year gap since the original film. The film releases in cinemas on June 26, 2026.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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