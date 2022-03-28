Ram Charan Have Fun With His Wife Upasana & Jr NTR On His Birthday Bash!

As Telugu superstar ‘RRR’ fame Ram Charan turned a year older yesterday, his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela celebrated his birthday.

Along with the pair, Tollywood hero Jr NTR and his wife Pranathi were seen having fun.

Upasana shared a picture from the birthday party, which features ‘RRR’ actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR hugging each other, while Upasana, Pranathi (NTR’s wife) share a light moment, while Karthikeya and his wife Pooja Prasad are seen having fun together as well.

“Happy happy birthday to my Mr. C. & My sweetest Pranathi #famjam @AlwaysRamCharan”, Upasana wished as she shared their party picture, which has gone viral now.

It is reported that NTR, who threw a special party on the occasion of Ram Charan’s birthday, had invited his close friends including Rajamouli’s son Karthikeya and his wife Pooja Prasad.

As NTR’s wife Pranathi’s birthday is just one day before Ram Charan’s, NTR decided to have a feast together. As ‘RRR‘ opened to rave reviews from across the country, the duo seems to be basking in the success along with their partners.

