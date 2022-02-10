It’s raining movies in Bollywood! Soon after the re-opening of theatres was announced, by the Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in Oct last year, filmmakers announced the release dates of their pending films back-to-back. This afternoon, the makers of Prithviraj shared a couple of new posters of the film along with the release date of the film.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar, Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt in key roles, the film will hit the screens on June 10. The film will mark the Bollywood debut of Miss World 2017, Manushi Chillar. At the box office, this Akshay Kumar-led film will lock horns with a Karan Johar film, Govinda Naam Mera. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film will see Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

This afternoon, Akshay Kumar dropped the first look official poster of the leading cast and wrote alongside, “Parakram mein Arjun, pratiksha mein bhishma, aise mahaan samrat Prithviraj Chauhan ki bhumika karna ka saubhagya jevan mein kabhi kabhi milta hai. A role of a lifetime. Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan arriving in cinemas on 10th June in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

Soon after releasing the teaser of the film, Akshay Kumar released a statement and said, “The teaser of ‘Prithviraj’ captures the soul of the film, the essence of the life of the legendary warrior Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, who knew no fear. This is our tribute to his heroism and his life. The more I read about him, the more I was awed by how he lived and breathed every single second of his glorious life for his country and his values”. Even before its release, the film has already been mired in controversy. After Padmaavat, Karni Sena now seeks a ban on Akshay Kumar starrer.

Looks like, Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj and Vicky Kaushal’s Govinda Naam Mera will have a tough fight and it will be interesting to see who will win audiences’ hearts. That apart, the two films will also have a box-office clash with Hollywood release Jurrasic World Dominion starring Bryce Dallas Howard, Mamoudou Athie and Chris Patt among others.

