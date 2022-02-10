Sushmita Sen is a phenomenal actress who made a mark in Bollywood with films like Biwi No.1, Main Hoon Na, and recently Arya. She was also crowned Miss Universe back in 1994. However, what fans love about her is her no-nonsense attitude. Scroll down to know more.

She never hesitates to call spade a spade. Back in 2018, the actress was speaking at an event to promote women safety in Delhi. She spoke about the importance of every woman in India to learn self-defence. During which she recalled an incident with a young boy when he misbehaved with her.

As reported by the Indian Express, Sushmita Sen went on to share details of what had happened and how she reacted to it. She said, “Six months ago at an award function, a fifteen-year-old boy misbehaved with me as he thought I wouldn’t realise because of the crowd around. But, he was wrong. I grabbed his hand from my behind and I was shocked to see he was so young. I held him by his neck and took him for a walk. I told him if I make a hue and cry, his life would be over. He denied having misbehaved at first, but I sternly told him to acknowledge. He realized his mistake, said sorry, and promised me that it will never happen again. I didn’t take any action against him because I understood that the 15-year-old was not taught that such things are an offence and not entertainment.”

After winning the Miss Universe title in 1994, Sushmita Sen made her debut in Bollywood with the 1996 film Dastak alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Sharad Kapoor. Even though the film did not make a mark at the box office, she was noticed. She was quite active in the film business till 2006. However, after this slowed down. She then made a comeback with Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi’s crime thriller series Arya.

Sushmita Sen is also actively involved in humanitarian works.

