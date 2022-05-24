Actress Adah Sharma is going through extensive sword fighting training as part of the preparation for her next international project.

“Adah is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that she is completely prepared for the scenes where she is required to have a sword fight in her next project. It is a very interesting one and she had been waiting for such a project for a long time where she gets to explore a different art form.

“Now that Adah Sharma finally has that opportunity, she is putting all her blood and sweat into it and is undergoing rigorous training sessions for the same,” revealed a source close to the development.

Meanwhile, the actress finished shooting three Telugu films that are ready for release and two Hindi films; Adah Sharma will start shooting for Commando 4 soon.

