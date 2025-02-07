Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in key roles, has finally arrived in theatres. Backed by good music and a decent trailer, the film managed to create awareness among the audience. The advance booking for day 1 started slowly, but it picked up quite well in the last 48 hours and fetched a good number in ticket sales. Keep reading for a detailed report of concluding pre-sales at the Indian box office!

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the Tollywood romantic action thriller was always expected to perform well in the Telugu states, and that’s exactly what happened, as the Telugu states majorly drove pre-sales. In the concluding numbers, Telangana was at the top among all states with pre-sales worth 1.71 crore gross. Andhra Pradesh was in second place, with pre-sales worth 1.14 crore gross for the opening day.

While the makers tried tapping the market beyond Telugu states, they failed to succeed if we go by ticket sales. Talking about the overall advance booking for day 1, Thandel sold tickets worth 3.40 crore gross (excluding blocked seats). This includes a sale of over 1.81 lakh tickets at the box office, which is a good number.

Thandel has secured a decent show count of around 2,900, but it could have been higher. Still, the Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer can record a strong number if it enjoys good occupancy throughout the day, especially evening and night shows.

Meanwhile, as compared to Naga Chaitanya’s last theatrical release, Thandel is set for a much bigger start at the Indian box office. For those who don’t know, Naga’s last release, Custody, earned just 3.20 crore net on day 1. Talking about Sai Pallavi’s last theatrical release, Amaran, it raked in 21.80 crore net. Her latest release won’t earn even half of this.

The duo were last seen together in Love Story, which was released in 2021. On day 1, it earned a solid 9.05 crore net in India.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

