Finally, the day all Christopher Nolan fans have been waiting for is here. We saw how they raised their voices during the release of Pushpa 2, and now, as Interstellar is re-released in theatres, they are showing their strength. In the advance booking itself, it was clear that the film would be smashing a surprising number on day 1. In fact, it is on track to create history at the Indian box office by surpassing Thalapathy Vijay’s Ghilli. Keep reading for a detailed prediction and pre-sales report!

The 2014 epic sci-fi drama was supposed to be re-released in Indian theatres in December 2024, but since Pushpa 2 grabbed almost all IMAX screens, it was pushed ahead. Many Nolan fans then expressed their disappointment on social media and argued that the Hollywood biggie was better than Pushpa 2 for IMAX viewing. After this episode, fans were more excited than ever when the new release plan was announced.

11 years after the original run, Interstellar re-release has got the audience excited. It concluded its day 1 advance booking by selling over 66,000 tickets at the Indian box office. This equals an impressive collection of 2.45 crore gross (excluding blocked seats). This is a superb number for a re-release, and that too, a Hollywood re-release.

For day 1, the Interstellar re-release sold around 55,000 tickets in national cinema chains (PVR INOX and Cinepolis) alone. As expected, the IMAX version is leading the numbers. It has also secured a healthy show count of almost 1,100 shows nationwide.

Despite so many films playing in theatres, this Christopher Nolan directorial will enjoy a run of its own due to a dedicated audience. Also, since the ticket rates are not that high, a good chunk of the audience will come through over-the-counter ticket sales.

So, Interstellar is in a comfortable position to score 5-6 crore net on day 1. With this, it will create history by registering the biggest opening for a re-release at the Indian box office. Thalapathy Vijay’s Ghilli is currently at the top with 4.13 crore net approx.

