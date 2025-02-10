The Thala Ajith starrer Tamil crime action thriller Vidaamuyarchi has been maintaining an impressive stronghold at the box office. On its 4th day, the movie made a smashing entry into the 100 crore club globally. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 4th day.

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 4

On its 4th day, the film saw a slight dip in the day-wise collection. According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, the film earned 11.92 crores*. This was a drop of 11% since the Ajith starrer had amassed 13.5 crores on its previous day.

The total India net collection of the film now comes to 62.67 crores*. Including the taxes, the gross collection of Vidaamuyarchi comes to 73.95 crores*. The film has earned around 38 crores* when it comes to the overseas collection which is also quite impressive.

The worldwide collection of the film now stands at 111.95 crores*. The film has now managed to enter the 100 crore club globally and if the fairly positive word of mouth continues, it might also breach the 150 crores target soon. With this, the movie has also surpassed Madha Gaja Raja to become the highest grossing Kollywood film in 2025.

Worldwide Collection Breakdown Of Vidaamuyarchi:

India net- 62.67 crores

India gross- 73.95 crores

Overseas gross- 38 crores

Worldwide gross- 111.95 crores

About Vidaamuyarchi

Talking about the film, Vidaamuyarchi has been directed by Magizh Thirumeni. Apart from Thala Ajith, it also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra and Arav in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The movie is adapted from the 1997 Hollywood film, Breakdown.

(* denotes estimated collection)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

